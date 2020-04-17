Former Arkansas QB, burger shop team up to donate meals to local hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen teamed up with a local restaurant to help feed health care workers in Northwest Arkansas.

Allen and Keith Wilson with CJ’s Butcher Boy Burgers donated 100 meals — 85 BLTs and 15 salads — to employees at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

The former Razorback said he was fortunate to connect with Wilson and give back to the community.

A Fayetteville native, Allen started at quarterback for the Razorback football team from 2013-2015. He started three games under center for the Denver Broncos during the 2019-20 season and is currently a free agent.