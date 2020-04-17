Former Arkansas QB, burger shop team up to donate meals to local hospital

I Love NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen teamed up with a local restaurant to help feed health care workers in Northwest Arkansas.

Allen and Keith Wilson with CJ’s Butcher Boy Burgers donated 100 meals — 85 BLTs and 15 salads — to employees at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

The former Razorback said he was fortunate to connect with Wilson and give back to the community.

A Fayetteville native, Allen started at quarterback for the Razorback football team from 2013-2015. He started three games under center for the Denver Broncos during the 2019-20 season and is currently a free agent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers

Trending Stories