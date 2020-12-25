How the NWA Children’s Shelter celebrates Christmas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The month of December is an exciting one for the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter — especially on December 25.

The kids … it’s all about the kids. WILL HANNA, NWA CHILDREN’S SHELTER

In the dining room is where all the magic happens on Christmas morning.

Will Hanna, with the shelter, said there’s wrapping paper flying, toy cars all over the ground, and workers have sore thumbs from all the batteries they’re changing.

We make a big deal about Christmas. WILL HANNA, NWA CHILDREN’S SHELTER

Hanna said each child gets to fill out a wish list of all the things they would like to have.

“We are always almost able to meet each one of those requests,” he said. “It’s a great place to spend Christmas morning and see the look on those kids’ faces when their wish list actually comes true.”

The holiday escapades go way beyond just the gifts — a chef even cooks them a Christmas dinner!

Hanna said that’s something many of the kids have only seen on TV and never experienced for themselves.

“They get to see the pumpkin pie, the turkey,” he said. “It’s wonderful to be able to share that with them.”

Hanna said thanks to NWA taking care of the shelter all year round, a Christmas these kids won’t forget was made possible.

We are touched by our community. WILL HANNA, NWA CHILDREN’S SHELTER

With more than 500 kids coming in and out of the shelter each year, Hanna said donations are always welcomed!

He said the shelter’s needs list is updated regularly.