Local family lifting spirits with song

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During this time of quarantine, Northwest Arkansas families have been working to keep spirits up in unique ways. Esther Atkinson decided to use her gift of singing to bless others.

Every Friday, Atkinson and her dad have been hosting curbside concerts at her home. She said she loves to see the neighborhood kids come out to enjoy songs from popular movies, including Frozen and Mary Poppins.

“It’s been really fun having the neighbors be loyal and being here every week,” Atkinson said. “It’s been a real blessing and a real joy to be able to share my gift that was blessed to me from the Lord.”

Atkinson is a Rogers High School graduate with a Bachelor of Music in musical theatre and will soon graduate with a Masters from the University of Maryland Opera Studio.