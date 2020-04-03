Malco Theatres makes popcorn available for pickup in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shut in and gearing up for a movie night?

Malco Theatres is making its popcorn available for curbside delivery at two locations in Northwest Arkansas, the company announced on Friday.

The service will be offered at two locations in Northwest Arkansas:

Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX – Fayetteville, AR

Rogers Towne Cinema Grill – Rogers, AR

You can call to order between the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at (479) 444-6803.

Pickup will be available Friday, Saturday, or Sunday between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The company says it will be delivered directly to your car.