Malco Theatres makes popcorn available for pickup in Northwest Arkansas

I Love NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shut in and gearing up for a movie night?

Malco Theatres is making its popcorn available for curbside delivery at two locations in Northwest Arkansas, the company announced on Friday.

The service will be offered at two locations in Northwest Arkansas:

  • Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX – Fayetteville, AR
  • Rogers Towne Cinema Grill – Rogers, AR

You can call to order between the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at (479) 444-6803.

Pickup will be available Friday, Saturday, or Sunday between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The company says it will be delivered directly to your car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories