A pandemic didn’t stop one Northwest Arkansan from celebrating a big birthday.

Mary Balla turned 101 on Friday, April 24! She celebrated with her friends at Grand Brook Memory Care in Rogers.

The staff at Grand Brook Memory Care in Rogers threw a birthday party for Mary!

The party was complete with decorations and a dog theme! They even played games and had some special four-legged visitors.

Happy birthday, Mary! We hope you had a wonderful day!