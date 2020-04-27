Partnership to feed essential workers on National Superhero Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local partnership aims to provide food for the essential workers who continue to work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ropeswing Hospitality Group, Tyson Foods, Coca-Cola, and George’s have come together to celebrate “unsung heros” on April 28, National Superhero Day.

Staff will hand out 1000 hot dogs and Coke products to “any critical, essential employees” at the Pressroom patio between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The company says you just have to stop by the patio or pull up curbside.

In addition, the companies will also provide:

Family dinners to the City of Bentonville’s Utility Division

Family dinners for the US Postal workers in Bentonville and Bella Vista

Family dinners prepared for the Republic Waste Management Team

Family dinners prepared for Ronald McDonald House parents with children in the NICU at Washington Regional

You can RSVP at the event’s Facebook page.