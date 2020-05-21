UA student shines spotlight on faces of Fayetteville business owners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas photographer is using her talents to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leah Center, a student at the University of Arkansas, started a project called ‘Fayetteville.’ The project showcases the heartbeat of our community through the faces and storefronts of business owners.

Center said the goal of the project is to inform people on how to support local businesses.

Some of the businesses that are featured in the project include Block Street Records, Pack Rat, Dickson Street Book Shop, Puritan and Violets.

You can look at the photos featured in the project here. (https://instagram.com/leahbethphotos?igshid=vwe0ojo5ema9)