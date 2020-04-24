Washington County Sheriff’s son donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After recovering from the novel coronavirus, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder’s son donated convalescent plasma to help fight the virus in others.

Clay Helder donated his plasma at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in Springdale on Wednesday.

The younger Helder was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March. With his donation, he hopes to help current patients and bring more donors to the center.

“I think that I was given the chance to make somebody feel like they’re not alone, and make somebody feel like they’re not fighting this alone.”

To donate, you must have tested positive for COVID-19, been symptom-for 28 days and have your doctor’s okay.

Everyone who has fully recovered from the virus is encouraged to consider donating plasma.