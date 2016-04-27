Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
Your Local Election
LPGA
Clear the Shelters
Did You See
Weird
National
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Signal Reception Help
Top Stories
Global tech firm gives Arkansas students in-state opportunities
Top Stories
Community meeting discusses marijuana arrests in Fayetteville
Trump signs executive order to gather citizenship data, question will not appear on 2020 census
‘Suspicious death’ investigated in Fort Smith
A letter to the governor creating discussion about NWA highway priorities
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Visits
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Pig Trail Nation Uncut
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
Celebrating Freedom
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids A Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Summer Staycation
NWA Spotlight
Job Listings
NWA Homepage Deals
Advice Network
Your Health
Bio – Tech M+D
Hull Dermatology
Chastain Financial
NWA Urology
Vold Vision
Solera Dental Spa
Good Day NWA
Good Day NWA
Tasty Tuesday
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations
Investigation
MANHUNT: Police searching for man facing two violent felony charges
Local Vet Calls for Lift on VA’s Ban of Providing Reassignment Surgery for Trans Vets
PART ONE: Northwest Arkansas Law Enforcement Showing Interest in Body Cameras
Fayetteville Police: Use of Force Training Refreshed Annually
Police: Man Blows .20 After Crashing Car Twice
More Investigation Headlines
Trial Date Set for Mom Accused of Abusing Son to Death
Babysitter Arrested for Raping Child, Mom Speaks Out
Last of Four Lawsuits from County Employees Settles for $95,000
Witnesses Take the Stand in Capital Murder Trial
Fayetteville Veterans Center Addresses ‘Mistreatment’ Complaints, Begins Making Changes
Police Arrest Two for Robbery, False Imprisonment
Avoiding Puppy Mills and Finding Established Breeders
City Officials: Weekend Officer Involved Shooting Began as a Sting Operation
Owner of Assisted Living Facility Arrested for Rape
Family: 12-Year-Old Daughter Forced to Fight Other Kids by Facility Staff
Don't Miss
Snapple Snap of the Day
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations
Congrats Grads Contest sponsored by Swifts Jewelry
Oklahoma Renaissance Festival Giveaway
Golden Apple Nomination
Vold Vison
Finances – Chastain Financial