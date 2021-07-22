Abbot one-hits Canada, Biles practices historic new vault

Simone Biles, 24, will earn her fifth eponymous skill if she lands a Yurchenko double pike vault at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Getty Images

More news continues to make its way out of Tokyo with less than 24 hours until the Olympics officially kick off.

Monica Abbott had her best stuff working in the pitching circle when her team needed it, lifting the U.S. over Canada 1-0 in an opening-round game.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Tonight, rowing will get underway at 6:30 and archery at 7:00. Follow KNWA’s Japan 2020 page for the latest updates on the games.