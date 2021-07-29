Arkansan Kayle Browning wins Olympic silver in trap shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Arkansan Kayle Browning took aim in Tokyo for Team USA in the Summer Olympics on Thursday and will now come home to Faulkner County as a silver medalist.

Browning hit 19 straight shots after missing three of her first four shots but missed two more before hitting 14 of her last 15.

Slovakia’s Zuzana Stefecekova pulled slightly ahead to win gold.

Kayle’s family and friends cheered her on as she finished up the competition and walked away with the silver in trap shooting.

“Indescribable. So pumped. An amazing comeback. Still can’t believe it.” Tommy Browning, Kayle’s dad, says.