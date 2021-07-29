Arkansan Kayle Browning wins Olympic silver in trap shooting

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Arkansan Kayle Browning took aim in Tokyo for Team USA in the Summer Olympics on Thursday and will now come home to Faulkner County as a silver medalist.

Browning hit 19 straight shots after missing three of her first four shots but missed two more before hitting 14 of her last 15.

Slovakia’s Zuzana Stefecekova pulled slightly ahead to win gold.

Kayle’s family and friends cheered her on as she finished up the competition and walked away with the silver in trap shooting.

“Indescribable. So pumped. An amazing comeback. Still can’t believe it.” Tommy Browning, Kayle’s dad, says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Medal Count

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers