TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival has been going on for over 120 years. It all started as a picnic to celebrate the harvest and has grown to a large carnival affair. Now many people are expected to come out to the festival so you do want to take certain precautions.

This event is put together by volunteers, who are members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.