Medal haul: Lee lands bronze on uneven bars

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes in the Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee added a bronze medal to her haul at the Tokyo Games during Sunday’s uneven bars competition.

The 18-year-old Lee’s total of 14.500 points was good enough for third behind Nina Derwael of Belgium and Russian athlete Anastasiia Iliankova.

Lee’s bronze gives her three medals so far at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. She earned a silver in the team competition last week before becoming the fifth straight American woman to win the all-around. Lee has one more final remaining in the balance beam on Tuesday.