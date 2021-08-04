Mensah-Stock 1st first Black U.S. woman wrestler to win gold

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah celebrates defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu and winning the women’s 68kg Freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — American Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to become the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in the sport and the second American woman overall.

Mensah-Stock was proud of the fact that she wrestled a Black African woman for the gold medal.

Mensah-Stock’s father is from Ghana, a nation in West Africa.

Oborududu made history also as the first Nigerian — male or female — to earn a wrestling medal at the Olympics.

