Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs wins silver medal in 3,000 meter steeplechase

TOKYO, Japan – Nixa native Courtney Frerichs finished 2nd in the 3,000 meter steeplechase final, winning the silver medal in Tokyo.

Frerichs set the pace early, leading for the majority of the race, and was able to hold on to finish 2nd with a time of 9:04.79. Once she crossed the finish line, she raised her hands above her head and let out a big smile.

This was the best American finish ever in the steeplechase at the Olympics, and just the 2nd medal won by an American in the race at the Olympics.

Frerichs qualified for the final by winning her heat earlier in the games with a time of 9:19.34.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai won the gold medal, finishing in 9:01.45.

Family, friends and fans cheered Frerichs on during a watch party at Big Whiskey’s in Nixa. Below is video from Big Whiskey’s as Frerichs passes the finish line!

