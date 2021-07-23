Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more.

For more information on upcoming events tonight and Saturday morning, click here.