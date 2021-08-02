Tokyo Day 10: Carey wins gold in final event, USWNT defeated in semifinals & more

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.

Canada dealt the United States women’s national soccer team a crushing defeat in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer tournament, capitalizing on a controversial 75th minute penalty call.

In torrential conditions, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. got the job done and won her semifinal, clocking 53.30 to advance to the final for a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.

American record-holder Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl of 68.98m on her first attempt, carrying her through the remaining rounds and a rain delay to win the U.S. its first track and field gold of the Tokyo Games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Medal Count

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers