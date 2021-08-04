Tokyo Day 12: McLaughlin gains gold by shattering world record, Biles opens up about Olympics experience & more

Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women’s 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

American Sydney McLaughlin obliterated her own 400m hurdles world record from U.S. Trials by nearly a half-second in 51.46, unseating defending Olympic champion teammate Dalilah Muhammad for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

After securing a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo, Simone Biles joined NBC’s Mike Tirico to shed light on her experience with “the twisties” and the pressure she was facing to perform.

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi took gold and Cocona Hiraki, 12, took silver in the first women’s Olympic park skateboarding final. Sky Brown, 13, took bronze.

Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson ran a personal-best 49.34 to win the third semi of the women’s 400m, finishing as the round’s top qualifier into the final; Allyson Felix took second in a season-best 49.89, advancing.

Canada’s Andre de Grasse surged in the last 50 meters to overtake reigning world champion Noah Lyles for gold in the men’s 200m final, earning his fifth Olympic medal and second of the Games after a bronze in the 100m.