Tokyo Day 13: Durant leads USA to gold medal game, Crouser dominates for gold & more

United States’s Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring during men’s basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Team USA’s men got off to a poor start against Australia, but Kevin Durant and company helped flip the script in the second half to lead the U.S. to victory.

World record-holder Ryan Crouser repeated as shot put gold medalist, projecting a mammoth 23.30m final throw to break his previous Games record a third time; Joe Kovacs and New Zealander Tom Walsh were silver and bronze.

United States forward Megan Rapinoe bent her corner kick straight into Australia’s goal for an “Olimpico” goal, the second one she’s scored in her career in Olympic competition.

April Ross and Alix Klineman handled the Swiss with ease defeating them 21-12, 21-11. They will play the winner of Latvia/Australia in the final.

The United States baseball team is headed to the gold medal game after 7-2 win over South Korea. The Americans scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and South Korea was never able to catch up.