Tokyo Day 13: Durant leads USA to gold medal game, Crouser dominates for gold & more

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

United States’s Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring during men’s basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Team USA’s men got off to a poor start against Australia, but Kevin Durant and company helped flip the script in the second half to lead the U.S. to victory.

World record-holder Ryan Crouser repeated as shot put gold medalist, projecting a mammoth 23.30m final throw to break his previous Games record a third time; Joe Kovacs and New Zealander Tom Walsh were silver and bronze.

United States forward Megan Rapinoe bent her corner kick straight into Australia’s goal for an “Olimpico” goal, the second one she’s scored in her career in Olympic competition.

April Ross and Alix Klineman handled the Swiss with ease defeating them 21-12, 21-11. They will play the winner of Latvia/Australia in the final.

The United States baseball team is headed to the gold medal game after 7-2 win over South Korea. The Americans scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and South Korea was never able to catch up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Medal Count

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers