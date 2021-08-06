Tokyo Day 14: U.S. Women’s Basketball advances to gold medal game, U.S. volleyball duo capture gold

April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate winning a women’s beach volleyball Gold Medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The U.S. women’s basketball team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game after beating Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals.

April Ross and Alix Klineman, aka the “A-Team”, delivered when it mattered most, winning in straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia. For Ross, it’s the third Olympic medal of her career.

Allyson Felix, competing in her final individual Olympic race, takes bronze in 49.46 to match Carl Lewis as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history; Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo defends her gold.

A stacked Jamaican women’s 4x100m relay team clocked the second-fastest time in history to win gold and solidify a historic Tokyo Olympics for Elaine Thompson-Herah.