Tokyo Day 3: Ledecky gets silver, men’s swimming gains gold, U.S. softball defeats Japan ahead of gold medal rematch & more

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Katie Ledecky, of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women’s 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.

The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening-round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.

Vincent Hancock and Amber English joined TODAY to talk about their gold medal performances in skeet shooting at the Tokyo Olympics. You can watch that video by clicking here.

