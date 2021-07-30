Tokyo Day 7: U.S. Women’s basketball stays undefeated, two American women capture medals in swimming, USWNT advance to semifinals & more

United States’ players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women’s basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

The United States qualified second to the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.

United States Women’s National Team Lynn Williams gives her team a 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women’s soccer.

The Women’s National Team and the Netherlands played a full 90 minutes to a 2-2 draw. The United States ended up winning on penalty kicks, 4-2. They will advance to the semifinals to take on Canada.

