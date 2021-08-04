Attn. Parents! Tokyo bathrooms help you wrangle the kids while taking care of business

TOKYO (KNWA/KFTA) — We all know the truth – public restrooms can be gross. But toilets in Tokyo have a unique twist to help parents.

Our KNWA Olympic correspondent Justin Surrency is a dad. While in Japan, covering the Olympic Games, he spotted a bathroom hack he just had to document on social media!

ME AS A PARENT- I really wish I could go to the bathroom but my baby has nowhere to sit.



JAPANESE- We got you fam.



Mind blown 🤯 Arigato gozaimasu! (Thank you very much) #Olympics #tokyo2020 #bathroomhack pic.twitter.com/dwmqVgP3vz — Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) July 28, 2021

Justin found a bathroom with a mini seat that folds down from the wall, perfect for propping up a kiddo while parents do their business.

This is just one of many interesting finds as Justin and the KNWA team explore Tokyo during the 2020 Olympic Games. Here’s a look at the city from above!

Breathtaking views here at the @skytreeofficial. Tokyo is BEAUTIFUL. Tallest tower in the world at 2,080 feet! pic.twitter.com/7iih6qGxlD — Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) August 1, 2021

WATCH KNWA News at 5:00, 6:00 & 10:00 p.m. for LIVE coverage from Tokyo throughout the Olympics!