Attn. Parents! Tokyo bathrooms help you wrangle the kids while taking care of business

TOKYO (KNWA/KFTA) — We all know the truth – public restrooms can be gross. But toilets in Tokyo have a unique twist to help parents.

Our KNWA Olympic correspondent Justin Surrency is a dad. While in Japan, covering the Olympic Games, he spotted a bathroom hack he just had to document on social media!

Justin found a bathroom with a mini seat that folds down from the wall, perfect for propping up a kiddo while parents do their business.

This is just one of many interesting finds as Justin and the KNWA team explore Tokyo during the 2020 Olympic Games. Here’s a look at the city from above!

WATCH KNWA News at 5:00, 6:00 & 10:00 p.m. for LIVE coverage from Tokyo throughout the Olympics!

