What to watch Wednesday night, Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel is in the pool, gold medal fencer Lee Kiefer is back in action for a team event and Suni Lee looks to become the latest American gymnastics star to win an Olympic all-around title. Here’s what to watch on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Primetime on NBC

Live coverage of swimming finals highlights NBC’s Primetime Olympic coverage. Among the big stories to watch for is American star Caeleb Dressel going his first Olympic gold medal in an individual event. (He has three golds so far in his career—all from relays.) The broadcast will also show coverage from the finals of the men’s gymnastics individual all-around and men’s synchronized springboard diving.

NBC Primetime: July 28

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Golf

The men’s golf tournament gets underway at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Day 6 and will take place over the course of four days. Some big names will be missing — world No. 1 Jon Rahm (Spain) and No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID, and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson (USA) declined his invite — but the field is still full of standout players. Among them are American Colin Morikawa, who won the Open Championship earlier this month, and Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama, who became extremely popular in his home country after winning the Masters this year.

Men’s Golf: Round 1

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Stream: Watch

Beach Volleyball

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, the youngest U.S. beach volleyball pair ever, go for their second win in as many tries when they take on Kenyan duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi. Claes and Sponcil won their opening match in three sets.

Also playing on Day 6 are Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser, who lost their first match but came back and downed one of the top-ranked teams in the world in their second outing.

Claes/Sponcil (USA) vs Makokha/Khadambi (KEN)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Lucena/Dalhausser (USA) vs Azaad/Capogrosso (ARG)

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Volleyball

The U.S. women are off to a 2-0 start in pool play and have yet to drop a set. Next up will be Turkey, who currently has one win and one loss on its ledger in Tokyo.

United States vs. Turkey

Start Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Rugby

The three-day women’s rugby tournament kicks off with each team playing a pair of matches. The U.S. team, which enters the Tokyo Games as a medal contender, opens play against China and Japan.

United States vs. China

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

United States vs. Japan

Start Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming

Five finals are on tap for swimming, and of significant interest will be the men’s 100m freestyle. Caeleb Dressel is the two-time reigning world champion in that event and will be the heavy favorite. Given his recent domination, it’s possible he could even be on world-record watch. Other finals taking place on Day 6: men’s 800m freestyle (for the first time ever at the Olympics), men’s 200m breaststroke, women’s 200m butterfly and women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Swimming Finals

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming Heats

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Fencing

After winning a gold medal in women’s individual foil, Lee Kiefer will lead the United States into the team foil event. She’ll be joined by Jackie Dubrovich and Nicole Ross, with Sabrina Massialas available as a replacement athlete. The U.S. won the world title in 2018 and could contend for a medal.

Women’s Team Foil Prelims

Start Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Team Foil Medal Matches

Start Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Basketball

Luka Doncic‘s Olympic debut is quickly becoming must-see entertainment. The Dallas Mavericks superstar put up 48 points in Slovenia’s first-ever Olympic basketball game, leading his team to victory over Argentina and coming within shouting distance of the single-game Olympic scoring record in the process. Doncic and Slovenia go up against Rui Hachimura and Japan in their next matchup.

Another interesting game pits Spain against Argentina. Spain has won a medal at each of the last three Olympics, and Argentina is the only team besides the U.S. to win gold in the last 29 years. (Argentina upset the U.S. at the 2004 Olympics and went on to win gold.)

Slovenia vs Japan

Group C

Start Time: 12:40 a.m.ET

Live Stream: Watch

Slovenia vs Japan

Group C

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Gymnastics

Next up for women’s gymnastics is the individual all-around final. Simone Biles initially qualified to compete in this event alongside teammate Suni Lee, but after Biles withdrew from the team event, her status for the rest of the Olympics is now uncertain. USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday that Biles would be withdrawing from the individual all-around to focus on her mental health and said that she “will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.” With Biles out of the all-around, Jade Carey will take her place in the event, while Suni Lee is now a gold medal contender. Lee had the third highest all-around score during the qualifying round behind Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Women’s Individual All-Around Final

Start Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

Live Streams Main Coverage Apparatus Feed



Table Tennis

Medals will be awarded in table tennis for women’s singles, with the bronze medal match starting at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the gold medal match. China has won eight straight gold medals in this event, dating all the way back to when it was first added to the Olympic program in 1988.

Women’s Singles Medal Matches