Join the Springdale Recreation Center

Springdale’s Parks and Recreation Department is in full operation at its Recreation Center Facility located at 1906 Cambridge St. in Springdale.

The facility is open until 10 pm seven days a week. It opens early on weekday 6 AM Monday through Friday. On weekends the facility opens at 8 AM on Saturday and 10 AM on Sunday.

An Annual Membership is only $50 for members aged19-54. For kids 18 and under that price drops to $25. For seniors over 55, the price is $30. If you are over 70 or a member of the military the membership is free. Multiple family members can join for one $100 fee.

Amenities include

Exercise Classes

Court Rentals

Multipurpose room rental

Green/Yellow bag sales

Senior Center Taxi service to our facility

For more information, you can follow Springdale Parks and Recreation on Facebook or check out their website for updates on events. If you have any questions you can call 479-750-8185.

