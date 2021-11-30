Skip to content
Josh Duggar Trial
Josh Duggar trial: Jurors, alternates selected; Jim Bob Duggar won’t testify
Video
Josh Duggar trial: Prosecution requests denial of defense’s witness ‘clergy-penitent privilege’ motion
Josh Duggar trial: Defense officially files motion to prevent Bobye Holt testimony
Arkansas Clergy Law; who is protected from testifying in Josh Duggar child porn case?
Video
Josh Duggar trial: Judge to rule Tuesday on allowing testimony about Duggar’s prior allegations
Video
More Josh Duggar Trial Headlines
Josh Duggar trial: A timeline of events and everything you need to know
Judge addresses witness lists and opening statements in Josh Duggar child porn pretrial hearing
Video
Trial protocols, jury selection procedures outlined in Josh Duggar child porn pretrial hearing
Video
Judge calls for evidentiary hearing during Josh Duggar child porn pretrial conference
Video
Court rules on multiple motions ahead of Josh Duggar child pornography trial
Video
Josh Duggar defense team adds St. Louis lawyer
Prosecution, defense each file multiple motions in Josh Duggar child pornography case
Judge grants prosecution’s subpoena to seek bank records in Josh Duggar’s child porn case
Defense responds to prosecution’s motions on Josh Duggar’s past sexual molestation allegations
Video
Prosecution seeks possession of Josh Duggar’s computer
