Josh Duggar defense team adds St. Louis lawyer

This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Attorneys for former reality TV star Duggar filed motions Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The defense team for Josh Duggar’s upcoming child pornography trial has added a new lawyer.

Ian T. Murphy, an associate attorney with Margulis Gelfand LLC, entered his appearance as co-counsel on behalf of Duggar in the Western District of Arkansas court, Fayetteville division, on Tuesday.

The defense team first filed a motion to admit Murphy as co-counsel on November 12. Murphy is an associate at the same firm where Duggar’s lead counsel, Justin K. Gelfand, is a partner.

That filing notes that Murphy is a member in good standing of the Bar of Missouri and is admitted in good standing in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Missouri, Western District of Missouri, and Southern District of Illinois.

The filing continues by stating that Murphy “states and affirms that he will comply with the Local Rules of the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, and all procedures and requirements of [the] court.”

In accordance with Local Rule 83.5(d), the filing notes that Duggar and Murphy designated Travis W. Story of Story Law Firm, PLLC in Fayetteville as local counsel.

Murphy graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and his Juris Doctor from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

Duggar’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on November 30 at the Fayetteville District Court. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.