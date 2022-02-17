FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two days after Judge Timothy L. Brooks set a sentencing date for Joshua Duggar after his conviction on a pair of child pornography charges, his defense team filed another motion with the court.

The February 17 motion in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville requested a deadline extension to file a reply brief regarding Duggar’s request for an acquittal or a new trial. On February 11, the prosecution filed a motion asking the court to refuse all of the defense’s requests.

The defense stated that an extension is needed “in order for the defense to fully and completely address all pertinent issues raised by the Government in its response.”

The new motion states that defense and government counsels conferred and the prosecution had no objection to the extension. It was signed by defense attorneys Justin Gelfand and Travis Story.

Duggar’s defense team now has until February 28 to file their reply brief.