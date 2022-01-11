Josh Duggar granted extension to file post-trial motions

A federal jury convicted Josh Duggar for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Duggar was booked in the Washington County jail. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 5, Josh Duggar’s defense team filed a motion with the Western District Court of Arkansas, requesting an additional 10 days to file post-trial motions.

The defense noted that the trial transcripts “are necessary with respect to certain issues Duggar intends to raise in his post-trial motions.” The transcripts are not yet complete, and the court reporter stated that they are expected to be finished next week.

The defense’s request for an extension of ten days, until January 19, to file any motions was unopposed by the government.

“This request is not being made to unnecessarily hinder or delay the proceedings,” the filing added.

Duggar, 33, was found guilty on charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in December. He is being held in Washington County Jail while he awaits sentencing later this year.