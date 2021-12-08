Josh Duggar trial day 6: Jury deliberations underway for Duggar’s child porn charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Closing arguments concluded for both sides Wednesday afternoon in the Josh Duggar child porn trial and the verdict now lies with the 12 person jury.

Court began with Judge Timothy L. Brooks entering at approximately 9:05 a.m. and gave lengthy, detailed instructions to the jury about what would happen today.

Assistant U.S. Prosecuting Attorney Carly Marshall started the morning with closing arguments. Marshall walked through every aspect of the government’s case, making it clear that Duggar was the only one there at the time illegal child sexual abuse material was being downloaded and viewed.

Once Marshall was done, Judge Brooks called for a short break before lead defense attorney Justin Gelfand began his closing arguments.

Gelfand spoke for the defense for approximately 90 minutes. He reiterated all the points the defense has been making throughout the trial. Gelfand said the investigator in the case ignored other possible suspects because “they were so star struck about the possibility of prosecuting Josh Duggar.”

“So blinded by that focus that they refused to look for anything else,” Gelfand said. “Everything is on the line, the stakes don’t get any higher, we ask that you find him not guilty.”

Once Gelfand completed his closing argument, U.S. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Roberts spoke after Gelfand, as the prosecution gets a second chance because they have the burden of proof.

He categorized the defense’s strategy as “throw the truth against the wall and see what sticks,” Roberts said.

Roberts then told the jury that Gelfand wants to “get you looking anywhere but the facts. This is not a complicated case.”

Roberts ended with “Mr. Duggar has had his day in court. Now it’s time to hold him accountable. It’s time to convict Josh Duggar.”

Judge Brooks provided deliberation instructions to the jury and the jury left at about 12:15 p.m.

Testimony wrapped on the afternoon of December 7 at the Western District of Arkansas federal courthouse in Fayetteville after the defense called just two witnesses, and the prosecution responded with a single rebuttal witness.

