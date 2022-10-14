FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After waiting out three deadline delays to see Joshua Duggar’s first brief in federal appeals court, the prosecution is asking for an extension of its deadline to file a reply.

On October 14, the government submitted an unopposed motion requesting an extension of its deadline to submit that brief, which was set for October 25. Duggar, 34, a former reality TV star, is appealing his December 2021 conviction on a pair of child pornography charges.

He is currently serving a 151-month federal prison sentence in FCI Seagoville outside of Dallas. The defense finally submitted its appeal brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on October 3 after receiving three extensions to do so.

In the October 14 motion, the prosecution outlined its reasoning behind requesting an extension until November 15 to respond to Duggar. First, it noted that his three extensions totaled 63 days.

“A 21-day extension is necessary to allow adequate time to prepare the response brief in light of other pressing deadlines faced by undersigned government counsel,” the filing states. “Undersigned counsel was not involved in the district-court proceedings in this case and requires additional time to digest the trial record and develop the government’s appellate arguments.”

That attorney noted is Joshua K. Handell, a member of the U.S. Department of Justice that was added to the prosecution team on October 4. He cited three additional cases that he is involved in before the requested new reply brief deadline.

The defense team had no opposition to the extension request.

Duggar was found unanimously guilty in the western district of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville in December 2021 and was sentenced in May. His defense team has maintained his innocence throughout the case.