U.S. Department of Justice releases statement, indictment after Duggar conviction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Department of Justice released an official statement after the December 9 conviction of Josh Duggar, 33, on a pair of child pornography charges.

Their release also included the original indictment and Grand Jury charges from April 28, 2021.

“Over 7% of the cases sentenced in the year 2020 in the Western District of Arkansas were child pornography and sexual abuse cases,” said the United States Attorney for Western Arkansas Clay Fowlkes.

Our office is focused on expending all the resources necessary to the very important work of protecting children in Arkansas and elsewhere. This verdict sends the message that these cases are a top priority for our office. This verdict also demonstrates that no person is above the law. Regardless of wealth, social status, or fame, our office will continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography. United States Attorney for Western Arkansas Clay Fowlkes.

“Today’s verdict sends a message that we will track down and prosecute people who download and view child sexual abuse material, regardless of the lengths they go to conceal their conduct,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“I am grateful for the efforts of the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners who helped ensure the defendant will be held accountable for his crimes,” Polite Jr. said. “I hope today’s conviction serves as a reminder of the Department’s steadfast commitment to bringing to justice those who callously contribute to the online sexual exploitation of young children.”

“Because of the exceptional efforts by HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners, a child predator has been brought to justice. Every time child exploitation imagery is shared, it re-victimizes innocent and vulnerable children,” said Jack Staton, HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge.

“The verdict demonstrates that regardless of an individual’s notoriety or influence, they are not above the law,” added Staton. “HSI agents make it a priority to protect children by investigating these offenders and ensuring they pay for their incomprehensible actions.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carly Marshall and Dustin Roberts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas and Trial Attorney William G. Clayman of CEOS are prosecutors on the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

Duggar has been taken into custody in Washington County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.