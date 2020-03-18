Julian Perico Talks Cancellation of Spring Sports

Arkansas golfer, Julian Perico, called in recently to speak with our Alyssa Orange about the impact of the recent cancellation of SEC athletics.

He says the unknowns right now are very concerning especially for upperclassmen. “It was pretty sad because like all the seniors are really confused about what to do,” says Perico “We don’t know exactly what the process of like the extra year or whatever is trying to do. Like make this year not count or something like that. I don’t know how it will work out but if it doesn’t work out that probably would’ve been my last tournament with the four seniors like we played the same lineup for two years so it’s kind of sad.”

