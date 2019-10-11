Corps issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River downstream of Van Buren, Arkansas. Overnight rainfall in Oklahoma and western Arkansas have caused flows to rise. Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. During high flows, strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft.

Flows at Trimble Lock and Dam near Van Buren are about 120,000 c.f.s., and will crest at about 130,000 c.f.s. Oct. 11. Flows at Dardanelle Lock and Dam at Russellville are about 100,000 c.f.s., and forecasted to crest at 140,000 c.f.s. Oct. 12. Flows at Murray Lock and Dam at Little Rock are about 60,000 c.f.s. and will rise above advisory levels by morning Oct. 12, cresting near 130,000 c.f.s. on Oct. 13. Flows at Sanders Lock and Dam are about 55,000 c.f.s. and will rise above advisory levels by the afternoon Oct. 12 and crest near 130,000 c.f.s. by Oct. 14.

More rain could push flows higher or cause the advisory to remain in effect longer.

If you are going to be on or near the Arkansas River this weekend please remember to wear your life jacket.