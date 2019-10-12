Fort Smith has a new police chief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has a new police chief.

Danny Baker was sworn in as chief Friday, Oct. 11.

Baker has more than 20 years of law enforcement on his resume.

The chief has created a vision statement for the department. It states: “Working toward a day when our profession is no longer needed, we shall relentlessly pursue perfection in all we do knowing excellence can be obtained. We will strive to improve the lives of everyone we encounter. Service to others will be our guiding principle as we work hand-in-hand with every segment of our community to seek permanent peace, justice and security for all.”

The department has 164 sworn officers and 52 staff members.