HSI: Use caution while shopping for Halloween accessories

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations are investigating an anti-counterfeiting operation tareting items likely to be worn Halloween.

Contact lenses and counterfeit makeup used for the holiday may be contaminated with bacteria, lead or other toxins that are harmful.

“We’ve had cases in the past where we’ve seen considerable damage done to the eyes and we see an uptick or an increase in that material for the Halloween season.”, said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nick Nelson.

Contact lenses are regulated by the FDA and it’s illegal to obtain them from anyone other than an optometrists.

Those who purchase contact lenses from Halloween and party stores, gas stations and other locations have a significant chance of getting counterfeit lenses that may be contaminated.

