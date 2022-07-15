NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The hair company Zotos Professional is donating $50,000 to the Northwest Arkansas-based non-profit Art Feeds. The non-profit, founded by Meg Bourne, reaches out to parents and kids to create educational art projects that give students a chance to express themselves.

Bourne says the money will go a long way to further their mission of doing this work, and stresses the benefits of art on the mental health of children.

“The past couple of years, problems in mental health that children already had has really been exacerbated by the pandemic,” says Bourne. “I think that they are our future and our number one priority. And so creating this programming where they’re having fun, expressing themselves, and getting good mental and emotional health is incredibly important.”

You can find out more about Art Feeds’ mission and programming on their website, linked here.