KNWA Today: Art In The Garden 2019

This year’s Art in the Garden is scheduled for Friday, June 21 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

The event will highlight must-see art display and sale, along exploring the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in full bloom. Curated work presented by Art Ventures NWA’s talented artists.

Guests will enjoy food by Early Bird Catering, and groove to the live tunes of local band Bill Dollar & Loose Change. Wine, craft beer and margaritas will also be included in the ticket.

Tickets are affordable and limited at $35. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event and are nonrefundable.

Tickets are $35 for BGO members and $50 for non-members and will take place rain or shine.

