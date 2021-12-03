KNWA TODAY: Local girls soccer team win 3v3 Live National Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The team, Peppa Pig’s Army, is comprised of six 12-year-old girls from Rogers and Springdale.

They qualified for Nationals over the summer and played teams from New Mexico, Indiana, Texas, Tennesse, Oklahoma, and Alabama this past weekend to clinch the title.

Vini Sanchez is the coach. He’s a graduate student at the University of Arkansas, is from Brazil, and played soccer in his home country growing up.

Player Names: Meili Brady, Kylie Bucher, Deja Martínez, Kaylyn Roman, Itzel Serrano, Camila Avila

Some of the girls have played together since they were in Kindergarten. They came up with their team name, Peppa Pig’s Army because they didn’t want to be boring. It became a secret weapon as other teams underestimated them because of the name.

3v3 is a variety of soccer where only three players can be on the field at a time.

