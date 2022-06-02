FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peace At Home Family Shelter, a non-profit supporting survivors of domestic abuse, will be hosting a dog walk fundraiser this Saturday, June 4th. The walk, called Pups for Peace, is raising money for the shelter to construct a new facility that will allow them to keep survivors of domestic abuse together with their pets as they navigate the recovery process. On the event page here, the shelter says registration is $25 per person, and that 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards building the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Pups for Peace is sponsored by the Signature Bank of Arkansas.