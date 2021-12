FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans and first responders volunteering with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance spent days in Kentucky, helping restore the community impacted by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the region.

Col. (Ret) Denise Beaumont and Stuart Rowland shared their experiences while volunteering in the Bluegrass State.

More volunteers will be heading back this week. You can donate toys and money to help with their efforts.