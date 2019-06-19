KNWA Today: “The Longest Day” with the Alzheimer’s Association

The Longest Day is happening on Friday, marking the first day of summer. It’s all to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s resources.

There are more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 57,000 in Arkansas.

More than 16 million family members and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers, including nearly 180,000 in Arkansas.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

Go purple! Share photos of you, your family, friends and co-workers wearing purple on social media with the reason why you are dedicated to #ENDALZ.

For more information on events happening in Northwest Arkansas during the Longest Day on Friday, June 21, click HERE.