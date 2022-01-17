KNWA Today: UAFS honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through week-long events

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The events will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events are sponsored by the university’s MLK Celebrate the Dream Team, celebrating and honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

You can find a copy of the events right now on their website.

Events include:

Monday, Jan. 17:

MLK Week Community Panel Discussion

Wednesday, Jan. 19

MLK Week Fireside Chat: Putting the Literacy of Others First

Friday, Jan. 21

MLK Week Fireside Chat: Putting the Mental Health of Others First

Jan. 10 – Jan. 20

A school supply drive benefitting regional students will be held throughout the week in honor of Dr. King’s commitment to education. Collection boxes will be in the Campus Center.

