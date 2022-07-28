NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas is holding its “Fill the Bus” school supply drive this Friday and Saturday at Walmart Supercenters in Washington and Benton Counties.

The supply drive aims to literally fill numerous buses with school supplies to distribute to students in 13 different schools districts.

The program, which is still seeking volunteers, will be held on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and continue on July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be on-site to assist patrons who wish to donate supplies. Buses will be the Walmart Supercenters in Bentonville, Fayetteville on MLK and N. Mall avenues, Rogers Pleasant Grove and Walnut St., in Siloam Springs, Springdale Elm Springs, and Pleasant St.

You can sign up to volunteer here.