More than 1k SWEPCO customers without power in Centerton

Power is scheduled to restored by 5 a.m.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – UPDATE 1:51 a.m. Mayor Bill Edwards says utility workers are repairing a wire that is down.

ORIGINAL: According to the Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) outage map, 1,155 customers lost power Tuesday around 12:44 a.m.

Power is scheduled to be restored Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

The utility company ended emergency controlled outages Monday evening, according to a press release. The controlled outages were an emergency procedure prompted by winter weather events.

SWEPCO is asking customers to continue energy conservation efforts. Use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage. Minor adjustments to thermostats, plus reduced lighting and appliances, can make a significant difference to the overall electric system.