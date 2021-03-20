100M COVID-19 vaccine shots given in the U.S. – pharmacists, nurses among those at the frontlines

After just a few days of phase 1C opening, the phones are going off at pharmacies, and wait lists are only growing

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The U.S. cleared President Joe Biden’s goal of giving 100M coronavirus shots.

The goal is accomplished more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office.

In Arkansas, hundreds of thousands of shots have contributed to that goal.

After just a few days of phase 1C opening, the phones are going off at pharmacies, and wait lists are only growing with some having more than a thousand people waiting to get their shot.

Among those answering the call are pharmacists and nurses.

James Garland is a pharmacist at Live+Well Pharmacy. He says he was one of the first pharmacies in the city to start administrating the vaccine to people.

Michaelle Jarnagan is a nurse and is apart of Nurses Crushing Covid. A group of current nurses, retired nurses, and other medical professionals want to volunteer to give vaccines in NWA.

Jarnagan works as a full time nurse and in her off time volunteers.

“It’s what I think everybody gets into nursing and medical professional do, to give back to their community and it’s just been so rewarding,” Jarnagan said.

“It’s rewarding,” Garland said. “It’s really nice to see people happy about something right now.”

The Arkansas Dept. of Health has a map that shows where you sign up to get vaccinated.

