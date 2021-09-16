161 Arkansas school districts in red, purple zones for COVID-19 cases, ACHI reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of Arkansas school districts in the red or purple zones on the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s COVID-19 infection rate map has decreased from 189 to 161 as of September 16.

According to a news release from the organization, these districts have an infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

The health policy center also said three of the state’s school districts have achieved COVID-19 vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents: Bentonville with 51%, Cleveland County with 50%, and Magnet Cove with 50%.

Among the districts in the red or purple zones, 35 have 14-day infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents, or more than 1% of the total population in each of those districts. This number is down from 59 from the previous week.

The school district-level information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s website. On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The release says the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. The counts don not include infections among incarcerated populations, nursing homies, or human development centers.