FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Aug. 20 around 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1600 block of Fresno Street where they found 19-year-old Daevonte Nelson, in a parking lot.

Police found him with multiple shots. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the news release states.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, but no arrests have been made at this time. More details will be released when available.

If you have any information that can help identify a suspect, please contact FSPD by calling 911 or 479-709-5000.

