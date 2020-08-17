2020 Bentonville Film Festival announces filmmaker awards

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival announced the jury prize winners for its sixth annual festival, which ended on Sunday, August 16.

This year’s BFF event had 70 films, where over 80% were directed by women, 65% BIPOC, and 45% LGBTQA+, according to BFF’s press release.

Isabel Sandoval’s LINGUA FRANCA took the top prize-winning the jury award for Best Narrative Feature, the press release states.

Alice Gu’s THE DONUT KING was awarded Best Documentary, Rachel Harrison Gordon’s BROKEN BIRD was selected for Best Short Film Narrative and Rachel Fleit’s Ava & Bianca won for Short Film Documentary.

Taylor Lee Nagel’s Lady Liberty and Miguel Angel Duran’s Immigrant Voices of America took the honors in Episodic, according to the release.

Co-founded by Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis, this year’s festival was a new hybrid model that paired digital screenings, panels, and events alongside select on-the-ground premieres and conversations, the release states.

Jury Award Winners for the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival:

Narrative Film Award: LINGUA FRANCA, Director: Isobel Sandoval

Documentary Film Award: THE DONUT KING, Director: Alice Gu

Short Film Narrative Award: BROKEN BIRD, Director: Rachel Harrison Gordon

Short Film Documentary Award: AVA & BIANCA, Director: Rachel Fleit

Episodic Narrative Award: LADY LIBERTY, Director: Taylor Lee Nagel

Episodic Documentary Award: IMMIGRANT VOICES OF AMERICA, Director: Miguel Angel Duran

Special Recognition Awards:

Best First Feature, Narrative: FAREWELL, Director: Chris Chalk

Best Performance, Narrative: TAKE OUT GIRL, Director: Hissoni Johnson, Actor: Hedy Wong

Best Editing, Documentary: MY DARLING, VIVIAN, Director: Matt Riddlehoover

For more information, visit the Bentonville Film Festival Foundation.