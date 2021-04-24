6-year-old cancer warrior invited out to flip the coin for the NWA Generals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Generals had 6-year-old Hudson Akins out to flip the coin for it’s game on Saturday night. Akins is currently battling stage III brain cancer.

Akins’ parents, Lacee and Hayden Akins tell me he was diagnosed back in April.

“It was more shock than anything. It felt like a joke. I was like this isn’t happening, it’s not real, and it has sort of felt that way through this whole process is it isn’t real,” says Lacee.

Dealing with the situation is tough to even put in words.

“You just feel helpless, that is the biggest word that I can say is you just feel helpless. There is nothing you can do to take it away,” says Lacee.

I spoke to one of the owners of the Generals, Rich Fordham, he tells me when he heard about Akins’ story he felt he needed to help in any way he could.

“Having an organization that can do a charity event and raise some money to help with expenses for his family that is really what we’re all about,” says Fordham.

It’s a fight the entire team is behind.

“To be able to be behind him and support him its a blessing,” says Coach Wayne Hall.

Austin Jones, Defensive “I don’t want him to ever feel down because there are a lot of people behind him,” adds Defensive Captain, Austin Jones.

If you’d like to join Akins’ fight against cancer or to just leave a comment, the Akins invite all to their page, “Strong Like Hudson“.